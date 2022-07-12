indiana dunes

Woodridge man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Indiana dunes beach

The dunes Indiana lifeguards found the man submerged in about 7 feet of water and 100 feet from the shore
EMBED <>More Videos

Woodridge man dies after being pulled from lake near Indiana beach

CHESTERTON, Ind. -- A 72-year-old suburban Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.

The Porter County Coroner's Office said Kirshnaraju Rudraraju of Woodridge died Sunday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, conservation officers on patrol at the park responded to the beach area after a lifeguard was notified a man had gone underwater without resurfacing, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

Lifeguards began to search the swim area as first responders went to the scene, the release said.

RELATED: 10-year-old twins who learned CPR from 'Hook,' 'The Sandlot' describe saving dad from drowning

After about 15 minutes, lifeguards found the man submerged in about 7 feet of water and 100 feet from the shore.

Lifeguards brought him to the surface and started CPR while bringing him to shore, the release said.

On shore, a conservation officer and an off-duty firefighter from the Indianapolis Fire Department continued CPR.

Rudraraju was transported to a hospital where he died around 3 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianadrowninglake michiganindiana dunesdunes
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
INDIANA DUNES
Man's body recovered months after falling off Lake Michigan ice shelf
Indiana Dunes National Park to begin charging entry fee
Search resumes for man who fell through ice shelf near Indiana Dunes
Indiana Dunes National Park to charge entry fee
TOP STORIES
3 charged after shooting in Beverly paralyzes CPD officer
Dolton, Illinois Amber Alert canceled after girl, 15, found safe
Highland Park parade shooting prosecutor expects to file more charges
Photos: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
3 injured, 2 critically, in Little Village house fire: CFD
Couple spotted alleged Highland Park shooter's car with help of ABC7
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to extremists
Show More
How to save on Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days, more
Chicago to distribute 5K free bikes over next 4 years
'Squid Game,' 'Abbott Elementary' vying for Emmy nominations
1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking, Chicago police say
More TOP STORIES News