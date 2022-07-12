Woodridge man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Indiana dunes beach

CHESTERTON, Ind. -- A 72-year-old suburban Chicago man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.The Porter County Coroner's Office said Kirshnaraju Rudraraju of Woodridge died Sunday.Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, conservation officers on patrol at the park responded to the beach area after a lifeguard was notified a man had gone underwater without resurfacing, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.Lifeguards began to search the swim area as first responders went to the scene, the release said.After about 15 minutes, lifeguards found the man submerged in about 7 feet of water and 100 feet from the shore.Lifeguards brought him to the surface and started CPR while bringing him to shore, the release said.On shore, a conservation officer and an off-duty firefighter from the Indianapolis Fire Department continued CPR.Rudraraju was transported to a hospital where he died around 3 p.m.