indiana dunes

Indiana Dunes National Park eyes its 1st-ever entrance fees

EMBED <>More Videos

Indiana Dunes National Park eyes its 1st-ever entrance fees

CHESTERTON, Ind. -- The National Park Service wants to charge entrance fees for the first time at the Indiana Dunes National Park, citing a dramatic increase in visitors in recent years and the need for more revenue for park maintenance.

The federal agency will hold an online public meeting on the proposed fees via Zoom on Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT. If approved, the fees would begin on March 31, 2022.

The northwest Indiana park has seen a surge in visitors during the past two years, and the new fees would help finance park maintenance, public safety and programming, officials said.

RELATED: Indiana Dunes National Park offers beaches, hiking all on 1 tank of gas

"The value of public open spaces has been underscored during the COVID pandemic," Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said in a statement.

The proposed entrance fees include $15 per person for people walking, bicycling or boating into the park, or $20 for motorcyclists. A commercial motor coach fee would be $100. The other fees would be a $25 seven-day pass for vehicles and a $45 annual pass.

Among the other new entrance fees, the Park Service proposes adding six backcountry campsites that would cost $25 per night, with a limit of eight campers.

The 15,000-acre (6,070-hectare) park along Lake Michigan's southern shore became the first national park in Indiana in February 2019. The park is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsindianau.s. & worldindiana dunes
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
INDIANA DUNES
Looking for an Indiana beach? Try the dunes
Indiana Dunes National Park partially closed due to wildfire
Indiana Dunes hoping for makeover as Secretary of Interior tours area
Safety experts warn of dangers of keeping Chicago beaches closed
TOP STORIES
Chicago speed cameras issue more than 1M tickets in 4 months
Funeral plans for fallen CPD officer Ella French announced
Math shows 100% vaccination rate is not enough to stop Delta
Feds: IL militia leader should get life in prison for bombing mosque.
Suspect in CPD officer killing was out of jail after hit-and-run
Timothy Christian Schools to comply with IL school mask mandate
In-home COVID vaccines available to all Chicagoans
Show More
Chicago's Bud Billiken parade is back after pandemic hiatus
Student detained after shooting at Albuquerque school kills 1
IL reports 3,479 COVID cases, 20 deaths
CPS to require COVID vaccine for all employees
Challenges of being a partially deaf news photojournalist
More TOP STORIES News