Indiana dunes beaches closed due to apparent oil sheen on Lake Michigan near Portage steel plant

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- For the second time in two weeks, beaches at the Indiana Dunes National Park were closed because of something in the water.A "sheen" could be seen on the lake.A spokesperson for U.S. Steel said it appears to be oil. By Thursday night, the company said the sheen was gone.Just last week,from the steel plant that was said to be caused by high levels of iron.The discharge at the U.S. Steel Midwest plant comes weeks after a federal judge approved a revised settlement with the company, more than four years after the Portage plant discharged wastewater containing a potentially carcinogenic chemical into the Burns Waterway.U.S. Steel agreed to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 to reimburse various agencies for costs associated with their response in April 2017 after the plant spilled 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium - or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws.