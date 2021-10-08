spills

Indiana dunes beaches closed due to apparent oil sheen on Lake Michigan near Portage steel plant

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- For the second time in two weeks, beaches at the Indiana Dunes National Park were closed because of something in the water.

RELATED: Indiana dunes beaches close after apparent steel plant spill in Portage

A "sheen" could be seen on the lake.

A spokesperson for U.S. Steel said it appears to be oil. By Thursday night, the company said the sheen was gone.

RELATED: Portage, Indiana declares emergency at lakefront due to rising Lake Michigan

Just last week, beaches were closed because of a red-orange discharge from the steel plant that was said to be caused by high levels of iron.

The discharge at the U.S. Steel Midwest plant comes weeks after a federal judge approved a revised settlement with the company, more than four years after the Portage plant discharged wastewater containing a potentially carcinogenic chemical into the Burns Waterway.

U.S. Steel agreed to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 to reimburse various agencies for costs associated with their response in April 2017 after the plant spilled 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium - or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
