Lake Michigan drowning: Teen dies after being pulled from water at Indiana Dunes State Park

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTER COUNTY, Indiana (WLS) -- A teenager has died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 18-year-old male went missing in the water at about 11 a.m., Porter Fire Chief Lewis Craig Jr. said. He was found in the water just after 12:30 p.m. and transported to Porter Regional Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

According to officials at the Department of Natural Resources, witnesses said the teen was hit by a wave and was underwater for about an hour and a half.
Further details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
