2022 midterm election results: Republican Sen. Young wins 2nd term in holding Indiana seat

INDIANAPOLIS -- Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young has won his Indiana seat for a second term.

Young's win in Tuesday's election came after he followed a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign that largely ignored Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott. McDermott is mayor of the Lake Michigan city of Hammond.

Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott.

McDermott struggled to gain attention and attacked Young on issues spanning abortion rights, federal spending and marijuana legalization. Young focused on economic issues. He blamed President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation and gasoline prices.