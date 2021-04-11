WNBA's Indiana Fever unveils 'Stranger Things'-themed jersey

The Indiana Fever gave fans a preview of its new jerseys on Twitter, CNN reported.
— Indiana Fever ⛹️♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) April 8, 2021

The Fever's rebel jersey pays homage to the popular Netflix show "Strangers Things."
Fans of the sci-fi show know that the fictional town of Hawkins is based in the Hoosier State.
Welcome to The Upside Down — Indiana Fever ⛹️♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) April 8, 2021
The news jersey features a red and black design inspired by the show's alternate dimension, and the team's name also uses the stranger things font.
The WNBA partnered with Nike for this and other custom uniforms in honor of the league's 25th anniversary.