WNBA's Indiana Fever unveils 'Stranger Things'-themed jersey

A WNBA team pulled its newest jersey theme from the upside-down world.The Indiana Fever gave fans a preview of its new jerseys on Twitter, CNN reported. The Fever's rebel jersey pays homage to the popular Netflix show "Strangers Things."Fans of the sci-fi show know that the fictional town of Hawkins is based in the Hoosier State.The news jersey features a red and black design inspired by the show's alternate dimension, and the team's name also uses the stranger things font.The WNBA partnered with Nike for this and other custom uniforms in honor of the league's 25th anniversary.