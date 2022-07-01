gun laws

New Indiana gun law July 1st allows permitless carry despite police pushback

Permitless carry Indiana: Police argued eliminating permits would remove screening tool for IDing those who shouldn't have guns
By TOM DAVIES
INDIANAPOLIS -- The repeal of Indiana's requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in public has forced police agencies to change how they handle encounters with armed people. The repeal comes into force Friday.

Republicans pushed it through the state Legislature over the vocal opposition of the state police superintendent and several law enforcement groups, who argued eliminating permits would remove a screening tool for quickly identifying those who shouldn't have guns.

The change will allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except those with a felony conviction, who face a restraining order or have a dangerous mental illness. Supporters argue the permit requirement undermined Second Amendment protections.
