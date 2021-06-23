movie news

Harrison Ford injures shoulder on 'Indiana Jones 5' set

By Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

Harrison Ford will return for 5th 'Indiana Jones' movie

Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming "Indiana Jones 5" after sustaining a shoulder injury on set. The 78-year-old was hurt rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday.

Production is expected to continue and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed while treatment options are evaluated.

Filming on the fifth installment in the series began earlier this month in the U.K. under the direction of James Mangold. The film is set to be released in July 2022.

Deadline first reported the news.

It's not the first on set injury for Ford. In 2014, he broke his leg on the set of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" when he was crushed beneath a heavy door of the Millennium Falcon while filming at Pinewood Studios in London.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsynergymoviesmovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in Disney live-action film
Watch an exclusive clip from Pixar's 'Luca'
Disney Launchpad filmmaker wants people to feel heard
Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
TOP STORIES
Mother of 2 dies after Humboldt Park shooting that killed boyfriend
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Wentworth Gardens shooting
Tracy Butler returns to the set!
Boy, 15, charged in Woodlawn shooting that left 2 other kids hurt
Former Markham mayor, 73, sentenced in $300K bribery scheme
Where is R Kelly now? Singer moves to Brooklyn jail from Chicago
Frontier Airlines making passengers pay 'COVID Recovery' surcharge
Show More
Loop high-rise fire breaks out at Citibank, Cook County building: CFD
La Porte family grieves 4 who died in NC tubing accident; 1 still missing
Supreme Court rules for Pa. cheerleader in Snapchat case
Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley to retire after next season
Gun goes off during Blue Line attempted robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News