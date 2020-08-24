Politics

Indiana judge denies bid to expand voting by mail options

Concerns surrounding mail-in voting could be hampered by problems with the U.S. Postal Service.

INDIANAPOLIS -- A federal judge has denied a bid to require the Indiana Election Commission to allow all registered voters cast mail ballots for November's election.

U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Hanlon issued a 19-page decision Friday determining that there's no constitutional right to vote by mail.

Indy 500 goes on without fans as IN reports 618 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The lawsuit is among several pending in federal court challenging Indiana's election protocols. Indiana requires voters to have an accepted and specific reason to use an absentee ballot.

RELATED: Is mail-in voting safe? NIU professor talks fact versus fiction

Many organizations and elected officials nationwide are trying to make voting by mail easier in light of the pandemic.

In Illinois, both state and city officials are encouraging voters to consider requesting a mail-in ballot for this November's election.

How to request a vote-by-mail ballot in IL

Registered Illinois voters can request vote-by-mail through the mail or in-person.

The first day to file an application for a mail-in ballot was June 16, and the Election Authority must have received all requests by mail by Oct. 29.
