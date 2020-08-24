Indiana judge denies bid to expand voting by mail options

INDIANAPOLIS -- A federal judge has denied a bid to require the Indiana Election Commission to allow all registered voters cast mail ballots for November's election.U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Hanlon issued a 19-page decision Friday determining that there's no constitutional right to vote by mail.The lawsuit is among several pending in federal court challenging Indiana's election protocols. Indiana requires voters to have an accepted and specific reason to use an absentee ballot.Many organizations and elected officials nationwide are trying to make voting by mail easier in light of the pandemic.In Illinois, both state and city officials are encouraging voters to consider requesting a mail-in ballot for this November's election.Registered Illinois voters can request vote-by-mail through the mail or in-person.The first day to file an application for a mail-in ballot was June 16, and the Election Authority must have received all requests by mail by Oct. 29.