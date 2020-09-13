Indiana shopping mall evacuated after shooting leaves 1 dead: authorities

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A shooting at a northern Indiana mall left one person dead and sent shoppers running for safety, authorities said.

St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann said Saturday evening that one person was killed in the shooting about 3 p.m. at University Park Mall in Mishawaka. He did not release further details or the identity of the person killed.

Police also did not release information on a possible shooting suspect.

The shooting prompted the evacuation of the mall in the city just east of South Bend. Officers remained posted around the mall for hours afterward.

Videos posted on social media showed people running out of the mall in the seconds after the shooting.

Renee Dominik, 44, told the South Bend Tribune that she was in a mall play area with her husband and two children when she heard gunfire.

"I heard a bang and saw people running," she said. "I thought it was maybe a tornado."

Dominik said a shoe store employee directed people to take cover inside, and she and her family joined about 35 others who rushed into a room in the back of the store before they later left.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianadeadly shootingfatal shootingmallshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,121 new COVID-19 cases
1 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-294
2 killed, 4 others wounded in South Austin shooting
More than 800 nurses strike at University of Illinois Hospital
Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
Big Ten to discuss starting football season: sources
23 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
ISP Trooper struck by hit and run driver in stolen car
Don't expect Peeps on Halloween or Christmas this year
Study: Restaurant dining linked to increased COVID-19 risk
More TOP STORIES News