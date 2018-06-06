Indiana motorcyclist traveling at 135 mph arrested, charged with reckless driving

A motorcycle was impounded after its owner was cited for reckless driving Wednesday. (Indiana State Police)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) --
A Crown Point, Indiana man was arrested Wednesday and charged with reckless driving after an Indiana State Police officer saw him riding at over 130 miles per hour.

First Sergeant Terrance Weems was driving eastbound on I-80/94 at approximately 8:10 a.m. when he saw Zachary M. Babich, 19, approach on a motorcycle at high speed. Babich passed Weems and proceeded to pass several vehicles on the shoulders and between lanes.

Zachary M. Babich



Weems pursued Babich at 130 miles per hour and obtained a radar read of Babich's speed, which clocked in at 135 miles per hour. Babich eventually stopped when he saw Weems behind him.

Babich told officers that he was traveling at such high speeds because he was on his way to training for work.
Babich was incarcerated and his motorcycle was impounded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasespeedingmotorcyclesCrown Point
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News