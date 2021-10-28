motorcycle gang

Federal grand jury indicts 16 on crimes for Gary's Sin City Deciples motorcycle club in Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. -- A federal grand jury has indicted 16 men mostly from Northwest Indiana on charges they committed murder, robbery and drug dealing for Gary's Sin City Deciples motorcycle club.

The 57-page indictment announced Wednesday alleges Sin City members and associates have operated a racketeering conspiracy since 2009 to traffic drugs and illegal firearms and terrorize rival motorcycle organizations.

Their crimes include an alleged murder-for-hire, trafficking of cocaine, heroin and marijuana, and extorting money from car and motorcycle club members in northern Indiana, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The members allegedly made money with drug and firearms sales and by forcing other motorcycle clubs to pay them dues.

The indictment alleges 50 Sin City members traveled to the Moville Groundshaker Motorcycle Club in Kokomo last month, armed with guns, to intimidate its members into wearing Sin City insignia. It said Sin City members sold drugs and guns to federal informants and their meetings and communications were monitored and recorded by investigators.
