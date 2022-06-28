Ind. State Police: Man arrested after shooting at trooper during chase, jumping naked into river

INDIANA (WLS) -- A Wisconsin man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he fired at a trooper during a chase Monday.The man was arrested after jumping naked armed with a handgun into the Calumet River, police said.The incident started at about 3:30 p.m. near the Calumet Avenue exit after Indiana State Police came across a 1993 teal Ford Escort that appeared to be disabled vehicle without a rear license plate.Police said the driver of the Escort spotted the trooper and sped away, with the trooper getting into a squad car to chase the man.After pursuing the Escort into Hammond and back onto the Indiana Toll Road, police said the driver made a U-turn near Cline Avenue and began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.As the driver changed direction, police said he fired shots at the trooper. The trooper initially pursued the Escort, but abandoned the chase due traffic conditions.A short time later, a crash was reported involving the Escort, with 911 callers reporting a man with a gun fleeing.Indiana state troopers as well as officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Gary and Hammond responded and the suspect was located under a bridge.Police said the suspect was naked and jumped into the Little Calumet River while holding a handgun.A helicopter tracked the man in the river, who eventually swam ashore and was taken into custody, police said.Charges against the 38-year-old Milwaukee man are pending, police said.