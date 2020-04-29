Indiana State Trooper injured in rear-end crash on highway near Gary: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana State Trooper was injured Wednesday morning after his squad car was rear-ended while investigating a previous accident on I-80/94, police said.

According to Indiana State Police, around 12:30 a.m. a trooper was investigating an earlier accident on the westbound side of I-80/94 between the Grant Street and Burr Street exits when another vehicle crashed into the trooper's squad car while he was still inside.

The trooper was taken to the Methodist North Lake Hospital in Gary, police said. He is in fair condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Westbound lanes at Grant Street are currently closed while Indiana State Police investigate.

No charges have been filed at this time.
