Armed robbery leads to police chase, shootout on I-65 in Indiana; state trooper shot, suspect dead: report

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana State trooper has been shot and a suspect is dead after a shootout on Interstate 65 early Saturday morning.

The incident started with an armed robbery in DeMotte, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

The robbery then led to a police chase on I-65, which was partially shut down for the investigation.

The trooper was hit in the leg and transported to the hospital, the paper reported.

Police have not provided any further details regarding the suspect or the condition of the officer.
