3 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash involving Indiana State University football players

3 people are dead and 2 seriously injured in a crash involving Indiana State University football players.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Three Indiana State University students died and two were seriously injured after their vehicle ran into a tree in western Indiana early Sunday morning, according to the school and local law enforcement.

The five passengers included several football players, the school announced Sunday.

"As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved," Deborah Curtis, the university's president, said in a written statement.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. in the small town of Riley, about 10 miles from the university's campus in Terre Haute, CNN reported.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was on fire by the time deputies arrived.

"Two of the occupants were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported for medical treatment with serious injuries," the sheriff's office said. "Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene."

The school has offered counseling services for students, faculty, and staff in the wake of the tragedy. It has also postponed a women's soccer match that was scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

