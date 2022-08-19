Indiana rebate check 2022: IN agencies start sending new round of rebates

Indiana residents are eligible for a tax refund after an apparent deal aws reached in the General Assembly.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana state tax rebate payments have started to be made by direct bank deposit or printed checks, although some taxpayers will have to wait until October to receive the money.

The state Department of Revenue announced Thursday that it had already issued about 1.5 million direct deposits for the $200-per-taxpayer rebates from the surging state budget surplus approved by the Legislature this month.

Most of those payments should appear in bank accounts around Aug. 24.

The state auditor's office, meanwhile, has started printing about 1.7 million rebate checks that have been delayed for months because of paper shortages. It estimates it will complete mailing those checks in early October.

