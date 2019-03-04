Indiana teen charged with murder in case of 2 missing teens

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) --Prosecutors have filed murder charges against a 17-year-old boy in connection with two missing teenagers in northwest Indiana.
Monday morning, Conner Kerner was charged with two counts of murder.
Thomas Grill Jr., 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of Saint John, were reported missing by their families last week. Police said they were last seen on Feb 25.
On Saturday, a burned out vehicle was found in south Porter County and a suspect was taken into custody, the Porter County Sheriff's Department said.