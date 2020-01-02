Safe Haven Law

Indiana nears 20 'Safe Haven' baby boxes for surrendering newborns

Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana is getting more of those potentially life-saving baby boxes for surrendering newborns.

The containers with a door allow people to anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. An alarm sounds to alert on-duty staff.

RELATED: Indiana to provide 'Safe Haven' baby boxes

In December, a healthy newborn baby was surrendered safely into a Safe Haven Baby Box that had been installed a month earlier. The Safe Haven Baby Box was installed November 1 on the north side of the Crown Point Fire Department fire station located at 126 N. East St.

That baby was the fourth baby surrendered in a baby box in the past two years and the second to be surrendered in the past 91 days, according to Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

"This box represents no shame, no blame and no names," Kelsey said.

RELATED: 'Picked up in 90 seconds:' Newborn surrendered in Indiana baby box less than 1 month after install

A baby box was dedicated at the fire station a few miles east of Fort Wayne in New Haven. Another baby box was dedicated at the Columbia City fire station.

Indiana now has 19 baby boxes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianababysafe haven law
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAFE HAVEN LAW
Newborn girl dropped off at Cicero fire station
Newborn left in baby box installed last month in Crown Point
Safe Haven Baby Box installed at fire station in Ind.
'Picked up in 90 seconds:' Newborn surrendered in Ind. baby box
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom kills toddlers, stabs man before jumping off South Shore high-rise: police
3 women from same family killed in Morgan Park crash
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day; dispensary applications due
Bouncer sentenced for stabbing co-worker to death outside Chesterton bar
Police ID 2 persons of interest in Will Co. murder of SW Side business owner
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
Woman, 2 kids not injured after vehicle shot on Dan Ryan near 31st Street
Show More
Woman, 24, found strangled near dumpster in Des Plaines
Weed Legalization Guide
Hillary Clinton gets new job
Man shot during confrontation with police in Belmont Cragin
5-year-old boy loses hand after firework explosion on South Side
More TOP STORIES News