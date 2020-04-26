Chicago man charged in connection with Indiana Walmart shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A 30-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for a shooting inside a central Indiana Walmart that left another man injured, authorities said.

Kokomo police said officers were sent to a Walmart around 3 p.m. Saturday and found a 29-year-old male with several gunshot wounds following a fight inside the store.

The victim required surgery and was being hospitalized. Authorities didn't offer more details on his condition.

Police arrested Keith N. Terrell for aggravated battery, which is a level 3 felony.

A listed phone number for Terrell could not be located Sunday. He's being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaarrestshootingu.s. & worldwalmartbattery
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 40K
Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari announce divorce
I-57 hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead: ISP
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
'The Last Dance' Episodes 3 and 4: How to watch and stream ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary
Dad charged after son finds his gun, shoots himself in hand
Show More
Little village hit-and-run leaves 1 dead: CPD
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
Doctor makes these unreal cookies
Chicago AccuWeather: Becoming sunny Sunday, chilly by lake
More TOP STORIES News