'Tiger King' Tim Stark's Indiana wildlife center auctioned off after court ruling

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. -- Hundreds of people turned out for an auction at a former Indiana wildlife center where the ex-proprietor and his ex-wife were found to have violated the Endangered Species Act by taking and wounding animals, including tigers and lions.A federal judge in June ordered Timothy Stark and his ex-wife, Melissa Lane, to pay more than $700,000 to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for attorney fees from the group's successful lawsuit against the pair.Stark gained attention last year as one of the people in the Netflix true-crime series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."Along with volunteers, he operated the Wildlife in Need center in southern Indiana for more than 20 years.