Indiana woman accused of wearing dentures stolen from another woman

(Jennings County Sheriff's Office)

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WLS) -- An Indiana woman is being accused of stealing another woman's dentures and wearing them around, according to a county sheriff's office.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a deputy received a report of stolen dentures from a woman in the Country Squire Lakes area on Monday. The victim alleged that a woman, Joann Childers, had stolen her artificial teeth.



That same day, another deputy spoke with a probation officer who had met with Childers. The officer said Childers had worn teeth to the probation meeting that she believed weren't hers.

Deputy Chris Gholson was able to locate the stolen dentures Wednesday after approaching Childers.

Gholson said he observed the dentures in Childers' home, and they had the victim's name written on them.

The sheriff's office said the dentures have been recovered, and that Childers will be facing charges of theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianatheft
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim's family speaks out about attack on girl with special needs
Fiery semi crash closes NB I-55 near Channahon
Lightfoot faces fallout over comment picked up by hot mic
Woman found guilty of murdering US Rep. Danny Davis' grandson
Teen on bike struck by car, critically injured in Ravenswood
Street closures begin around Grant Park for Lollapalooza 2019
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
Show More
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman appear in court
Age progression image released of Gary boy who went missing 4 years ago
7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint on West Side
2019 World Music Festival Chicago music lineup announced
Justice Dept. will execute inmates for first time since 2003
More TOP STORIES News