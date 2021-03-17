COVID-19 vaccine

Indianapolis woman, 111, receives COVID-19 vaccine after surviving 1918 pandemic: 'I got my shot; (it) wasn't bad'

INDIANAPOLIS -- She survived the pandemic of 1918, and is well on her way to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meet 111-year-old Bernice Bohannon. She received her first vaccine at IU Methodist in Indianapolis Tuesday, WRTV reported.

"I got my shot," she said. "(It) wasn't bad."

She turned 111 on Sunday, and celebrated at home with a few family members.

Born in 1910 in Kentucky as the youngest of three brothers and seven sisters, Bohannon was married at the age of 16 to her childhood sweetheart for 53 years.

RELATED: 89-year-old gets COVID vaccine so he can get back to dancing across New York City

The couple immediately moved to Indianapolis following their wedding and together raised three children. She has outlived all of them.

In her spare time, Bohannon loves to sew quilts. As a child, it was a skill she picked up from her older sisters. She later became a seamstress and created tailored suits and furs.

At the age of 105, Bohannon participated in a women's missionary club at Bethel A.M.E. Church where the group would work on craft projects and visit ill members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicgood newsfeel goodcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
COVID-19 VACCINE
IL phase 4 modifications expected this week
Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe
Chicago officials to announces Phase 1C vaccine start date
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: LaSalle County Sheriff's Office gives update on Sheridan manhunt
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
2 attacked in Kenwood robberies after trying to meet up with woman: CPD
IL phase 4 modifications expected this week
Chicago officials to announces Phase 1C vaccine start date
8 dead in shootings at 3 Georgia spas; Man in custody
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
Show More
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare Airport
Participate in The Chicago Index survey now
CPS sets date for HS students to return to classrooms; CTU pushes back
Chicago Weather: Breezy, PM showers
Aurora woman's remains found 18 years after disappearance: police
More TOP STORIES News