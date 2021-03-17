Indianapolis woman, 111, receives COVID-19 vaccine after surviving 1918 pandemic: 'I got my shot; (it) wasn't bad'

INDIANAPOLIS -- She survived the pandemic of 1918, and is well on her way to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.Meet 111-year-old Bernice Bohannon. She received her first vaccine at IU Methodist in Indianapolis Tuesday,"I got my shot," she said. "(It) wasn't bad."She turned 111 on Sunday, and celebrated at home with a few family members.Born in 1910 in Kentucky as the youngest of three brothers and seven sisters, Bohannon was married at the age of 16 to her childhood sweetheart for 53 years.The couple immediately moved to Indianapolis following their wedding and together raised three children. She has outlived all of them.In her spare time, Bohannon loves to sew quilts. As a child, it was a skill she picked up from her older sisters. She later became a seamstress and created tailored suits and furs.At the age of 105, Bohannon participated in a women's missionary club at Bethel A.M.E. Church where the group would work on craft projects and visit ill members.