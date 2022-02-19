Hammond woman gets 20 1/2 years for running over, killing boyfriend in East Chicago

CROWN POINT, Ind. -- A northwestern Indiana woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend in 2019 by running him over with her car has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison.Thursday's sentencing comes seven months after a Lake County jury found 25-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond guilty of voluntary manslaughter, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.During the trial, prosecutors said that 25-year-old Terrondy Jones of Hammond was walking in East Chicago when Rice pulled up alongside him.The two started to argue before Rice slammed into and dragged Jones with her car.