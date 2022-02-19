Hammond woman gets 20 1/2 years for running over, killing boyfriend in East Chicago

CROWN POINT, Ind. -- A northwestern Indiana woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend in 2019 by running him over with her car has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison.

Thursday's sentencing comes seven months after a Lake County jury found 25-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond guilty of voluntary manslaughter, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

During the trial, prosecutors said that 25-year-old Terrondy Jones of Hammond was walking in East Chicago when Rice pulled up alongside him.

The two started to argue before Rice slammed into and dragged Jones with her car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianagirlfriend chargedsentencing
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Snow squalls possible as intense band of snow hits Chicago area
Pritzker to take battle of school mask mandate to state supreme court
I-65 traffic moving again; crashes leave drivers stranded for hours
Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone
Niles West students stage walkout after being called racial slurs
New study looks at COVID impact on mental health
American cuts summer flights due to Boeing jet delays
Show More
Should Illinois prison inmates be allowed to vote?
Violent crimes on Mag Mile on the rise; association responds
City denies permit for scrapyard planning move to SE Side
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
More TOP STORIES News