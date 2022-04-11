6 shot, 1 killed in Indianapolis birthday party shooting, police say

INDIANAPOLIS -- One man was killed and five people wounded in a shooting that happened after police say a fight broke out during a birthday celebration in Indianapolis.
The shooting was reported about 3:20 a.m. Sunday at an event hall on the city's northwest side.
Officers found a man dead inside the building while five wounded people went to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Indianapolis police Lt. Shane Foley said investigators believe the fight started during a late-night birthday party and were trying to speak with witnesses and gather any video of what happened.
No arrests were immediately announced.
