6 shot, 1 killed in Indianapolis birthday party shooting, police say

Indianapolis violence: No arrests immediately announced
Biden to announce gun legislation after deadly weekend across country

INDIANAPOLIS -- One man was killed and five people wounded in a shooting that happened after police say a fight broke out during a birthday celebration in Indianapolis.

The shooting was reported about 3:20 a.m. Sunday at an event hall on the city's northwest side.

RELATED: President Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

Officers found a man dead inside the building while five wounded people went to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indianapolis police Lt. Shane Foley said investigators believe the fight started during a late-night birthday party and were trying to speak with witnesses and gather any video of what happened.

No arrests were immediately announced.
