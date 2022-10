Indo-American Center holds annual gala in person for 1st time since 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- South Asian culture was celebrated Thursday night in the River West neighborhood.

The Indo-American Center held its 32nd annual gala, which is the first time it was held in person since 2019.

ABC7's Ravi Baichwal hosted the gala.

The Indo-American Center supports the underserved immigrant community in Chicago by addressing the needs of people from more than 30 nations over the world and helps out 40,000 people each year, according to the center.