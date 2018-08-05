Indonesia issues tsunami warning after earthquake strikes off Lombok island

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked Indonesia's popular tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The powerful quake struck at a depth of 10.5 kilometers off the north coast of Lombok, a little over a mile from Loloan village, on Sunday night local time, the USGS said.
Indonesia's agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics issued a tsunami warning just minutes after the earthquake hit.
The agency later declared the warning over.
It was not immediately clear what the extent of the damage was in the aftermath of the quake. An image from Lombok showed swarms of people outside in the street, away from buildings, as an ambulance rushed by.
Another image from the neighboring island of Bali showed structural debris that had crushed parked motorbikes on the road.
Many people in the area, including American model Chrissy Teigen, took to Twitter to say they felt shaking and trembling.
Teigen has been vacationing in Bali with her husband, musician John Legend, and their two young children, Luna and Miles.
"Bali. Trembling. So long," Teigen tweeted Sunday.
"So many aftershocks," she tweeted again.
Earthquakes are common in Indonesia, which is situated on the "Ring of Fire" seismically active hotspot encircling the Pacific Ocean. In late 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the island of Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands of people in various nations around the Indian Ocean.
