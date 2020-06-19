Food & Drink

Chicago Restaurants, bars, breweries can open indoor dining starting June 26, Mayor Lightfoot says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Restaurants, bars and breweries will be able to resume indoor dining on June 26, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday.

"Our neighborhood restaurants, bars and breweries all stand as among the most cherished parts of our communities and are integral to the fabric of our entire city," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Like all Chicagoans, I am personally excited to see them take these new, cautious steps towards safely reopening, and commend their collaboration throughout this unprecedented crisis."

Restaurants and bars will be able to allow indoor service at 25 percent capacity with a maximum capacity of 50 people per room or floor, according to the city.

Alcohol sales at bars and restaurants for on-site consumption must still end by 11 p.m. each night, while the sale of alcohol for carryout or delivery must cease at 9 p.m. each night.

"We want to give restaurants and bars ample time to prepare for indoor service so they can take this next step carefully and safely. We have made significant progress over the last few weeks and it is critical that our reopening efforts don't come at the expense of the health of our community," said Rosa Escareno, Business Affairs and Consumer Protections commissioner.

"While we're all excited to further re-open our city we must do it the right way and continue to follow the guidance and take the necessary precautions," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "We've seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in cities and states that re-opened earlier than us, and we would all hate to see a similar set back here."

If the city continues to see a further decline in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalization rates, the city could allow for restaurants to expand their capacity to 50%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopsocial distancinglori lightfootcoronavirus chicagorestaurantsreopening illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth march in Grant Park calls for end to racism
Illinois reports nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases
Hot hand sanitizer likely caused Waukegan car fire: officials
These restaurants are celebrating Juneteenth with $6.19 food deals
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
1 killed, 2 injured in Chatham shooting
Officers shot at by armed robber during Houston chase
Show More
Strawberry season hits the Midwest
Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate
Schaumburg DMV closed due to COVID-19
Juneteenth rally at San Francisco City Hall: WATCH LIVE
Little girl goes out of her way to help Walmart employee
More TOP STORIES News