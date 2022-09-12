13-day-old baby boy dead after found unresponsive inside Bowmanville home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An infant died after he was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon on the city's North Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

The baby boy, 13 days old, was found at about 4:29 p.m. inside a home in the Bowmanville neighborhood's 2100 block of West Foster Avenue, police said. He was transported to Swedish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner identified him as Jayden Sanchez. Detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.

