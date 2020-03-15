Person of interest being questioned after 5-month-old boy found dead in Lawndale on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is being questioned by police after a 5-month-old boy was found dead Saturday inside a residence in Lawndale on the West Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, officers were responding to a wellbeing check around 1:35 p.m. and found an infant unresponsive in an apartment in the 500-block of South California Avenue.

Officers called for an ambulance but the baby, identified as 5-month-old Solomon Greer, died before he could be taken to a hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Three other children, a 5-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were also found in the apartment, police said.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation, police said all three children were in good condition.

Detectives said they are questioning a person of interest.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
