Person of interest being questioned after 5-month-old boy found dead in Lawndale on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is being questioned by police after a 5-month-old boy was found dead Saturday inside a residence in Lawndale on the West Side, Chicago police said.According to police, officers were responding to a wellbeing check around 1:35 p.m. and found an infant unresponsive in an apartment in the 500-block of South California Avenue.Officers called for an ambulance but the baby, identified as 5-month-old Solomon Greer, died before he could be taken to a hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Three other children, a 5-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were also found in the apartment, police said.They were taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation, police said all three children were in good condition.Detectives said they are questioning a person of interest.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.