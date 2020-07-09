Baby boy grazed by stray bullet in Lawndale

An infant was hit by a stray bullet Wednesday night in Lawndale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-month-old baby was wounded in a shooting on the West Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The boy was with two family members inside a car in the 1100-block of South Albany Avenue at about 10 p.m. Police said someone inside a black SUV pulled alongside them and fired shots at a group of people outside on the corner.


A stray bullet grazed the baby's foot and he was brought to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police said two women inside the car with the baby are not known to police.


Area Four detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
