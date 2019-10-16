Infant in plastic bag found by person walking dog along Indiana roadway

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

SEYMOUR, Ind. -- Southern Indiana police said an infant found abandoned inside a bag left near a roadway is alive and healthy.

Seymour police said a person walking their dog found the child Tuesday afternoon along a fence row about 20 yards from a road on Seymour's southeast side.

Officers called to the scene found that the baby was alive and doctors at Seymour's Schneck Medical Center determined that the infant was healthy.

Detective Sgt. C.J. Foster said in a statement that no arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Foster said the city that's located about 60 miles south of Indianapolis has a baby box at one of its fire stations where people can relinquish newborns anonymously, without fear of prosecution.

RELATED: Indiana to provide 'safe haven' baby boxes
RELATED: 'Picked up in 90 seconds:' Newborn surrendered in Indiana baby box less than 1 month after install
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianababyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers on strike starting Thursday
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
Boxer Patrick Day dies days after being knocked out in Chicago fight
AJ Freund's abuse repeatedly reported to DCFS, lawsuit alleges
Thousands expected to attend meeting in Roselle on Itasca rehab facility
CPS sports rush to play games hours before looming teachers strike
Chicago City Council passes recreational marijuana sales ordinance
Show More
Lay's releasing new 'grilled cheese & tomato soup' chips
Wendy's employee shot by coworker in Alsip: police
Parents scramble to find child care as Chicago teachers set to strike
'Tarzan' actor's son killed mother before being shot by deputies
Metra tests new technology to detect guns, explosives
More TOP STORIES News