Infant, 1, wounded in shooting in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An infant was shot in Chicago Thursday evening and taken to a hospital in southwest suburban Evergreen Park, police said.

The 1-year-old boy was sitting in the rear passenger seat of a car with four other people inside that was parked at 99th and Throop streets, police said. A dark-colored, older model sedan pulled up alongside and shots were fired, striking the boy in the head, police said.

The child was initially taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in critical condition and will be transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingbabyChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Feds reveal gory scene in apartment of accused Chinese scholar killer
Lawsuit alleges CPS student beaten with belt at school
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Doctor: 1 hospitalized, 7 more injured after Boiling Water Challenge
SEE INSIDE: R. Kelly hasn't cleared bedroom from West Loop studio, inspectors say
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Illinois Senate passes $15 minimum wage bill, moves to House
2019 Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs Feb. 10-17
Show More
Operation Support Our Troops assembles 2 million pounds of care packages to date
Lyft offers free ride up to $10 to select African-American cultural sites for Black History Month
United Negro College Fund holds annual Chicago Mayor's luncheon
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
More News