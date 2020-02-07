Baby carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled because a child could fall out

By CNN
Around 14,000 of Infantino's baby carriers have been recalled because its buckle can break, and the child can fall out.

These items were sold at Target and Amazon from November 15 to December 20, 2019, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release this week.

The carriers were manufactured in China, and no injuries have been reported, according to CNN.

If you have these popular baby carriers, you can return it and get a free replacement:

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier - lot code 2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier - lot code 2018 0719

"The front facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps," the US Consumer Product Safety Commission described the product.

You can find the code sewn into the inside of the carrier. Other similar products were not affected by this recall.

Consumers can call Infantino at 1-800-840-4916, email the company at Recall@infantino.com or go online to infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.

