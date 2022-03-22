VIDEO: Bouncy house launches into the air during 2-year-old's birthday party

HICKORY, N.C. -- An inflatable bouncy house at a birthday party for a toddler in North Carolina went flying into the air Saturday.
Jesse and Jennifer Beane set up the bouncy house for their 2-year-old's birthday party, but they didn't expect strong wind gusts to launch it into the air halfway through the celebration.
Fortunately, all the children were inside eating ice cream when the dangerous wind kicked up.
"You think to look and make sure it's not going to rain, so it doesn't affect the bouncy house from coming, but at the same time, just pay attention to the wind," Jennifer Beane told ABC affiliate WSOC. "Because even though we thought we were going to be OK, in a blink of an eye, it could have done some damage."
The Beanes said the day started with clear skies and light winds, so they thought everything would be OK. However, the company that set up the bouncy house warned them the toy was not safe if winds climbed above 10 miles per hour. Records show wind gusts in the area Saturday reached as high as 40 miles per hour.
