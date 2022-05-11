inflation

How inflation is affecting Chicago housing prices as consumer prices jump 8.3% over past year

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How inflation is affecting Chicago housing prices

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report shows inflation cooling off slightly in the US, with the inflation rate dropping to 8.3% in April from 8.5% in March.

Analysts call it a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking, but the costs for lots of things remain high.

SEE ALSO | President Biden addresses inflation during Chicago trip

Inflation is also affecting housing prices and causing problems in the affordable housing market. Across our area, finding affordable rental units is tough.

"We are seeing people impacted by it," said Karla Chrobak, with CARPLS Legal Aid, "especially people on fixed incomes whose income can't keep pace with the rising rental increases."

MORE: US added 428K jobs in April despite rising inflation, interest rates
EMBED More News Videos

Friday's jobs report showed that last month's hiring kept the unemployment rate at 3.6%.



Chrobak is a supervising attorney for CARPLS Legal Aid, representing tenants and landlords.

"We are very concerned especially as we are seeing evictions take place," Chrobak said. "People still need to find housing and with these rental increases, it's just made it all that much more challenging."

Our ABC7 analysis for the data finds rent or the rent equivalent for homeowners makes up 40% of core Consumer price Index.

CARPLS is seeing more "no cause" evictions as landlords with smaller portfolios are going out of business.

"They are selling their properties, they are getting out of the business," Chrobak said. "The pandemic was very stressful, the moratorium were very stressful, especially those that rely on this as their primary source of income."

Chrobak says as landlords from their communities leave, large management are moving in - making it harder for renters to pay and changing the dynamics of neighborhoods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagoloopinflationrental propertyeconomygas pricesgovernmentu.s. & worldaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INFLATION
President Biden speaks in Chicago after Kankakee visit
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
Gas prices Chicago: Fuel price close to hitting another record high
TOP STORIES
Metra passenger killed after train hits truck in Clarendon Hills
Chicago's top cop blames Back of Yards shooting on convicted felon
Woman killed when BMW crashes into North Side bus stop
President Biden speaks in Chicago after Kankakee visit
Illinois reports 6,158 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
8 shot, 2 seriously injured, in Jackson Park shootings: CPD
Show More
City releases lineups for 3 free summer musical festivals
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
White Sox game against Guardians postponed due to COVID
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, warm
More TOP STORIES News