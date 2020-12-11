2 girls, ages 8 and 5, killed in Ingleside house fire; 4 adults seriously injured

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two girls have died after a house fire in northwest suburban Ingleside Thursday night which seriously injured four adults, fire officials said.The fire broke out in a home at 35700-block of North Hunt Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.Three of the victims were already out of the home and suffered serious burn injuries. A fourth person had to be pulled from the home and was transported to Loyola Hospital.Fire crews then began searching for two missing girls. One of them was found dead in a bedroom and the other was found in a hallway on the second floor, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Chief Ed Lescher said.The victims are eight and five years old, Chief Lescher said. Authorities have not released their identities.The cause of the fire is not known. Further information on the fire was not immediately available.