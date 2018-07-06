Injured dog left to die, wrapped in sheet; SPCA investigating

NORTH PHILADELPHIA --
The Pennsylvania SPCA is looking for information about a dog that was found injured, abandoned and left to die in North Philadelphia.

The dog, now named Brownie, was discovered on June 20.

She was wrapped in a sheet with severe injuries to her face and head, and wounds that were infected.

The dog underwent a blood transfusion and surgery, which helped save her life, the SPCA said on Thursday.

"When Brownie arrived at our Shelter Hospital, her condition was so poor, verging on sepsis, that we weren't sure she would survive," said Dr. JoEllen Bruinooge, PSPCA Shelter Hospital Veterinarian. "As with all of our animals, we knew we would do everything we could to save her life, and her sweet demeanor is only further proof of the resiliency of dogs like her."

But while she is on the road to recovery, the SPCA said Brownie lost an ear and will likely lose skin and muscle around one of her elbows.

If you have any information about the case you are asked to call the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.
