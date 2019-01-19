Inmate accidentally released from Kankakee prison

Anees Usmani (Kankakee County sheriff's office)

Police are looking for an inmate accidentally released from a Kankakee prison Friday night.

Anees Usmani, 41, was discharged in place of another inmate about 4:30 p.m. from the Jerome Combs Detention Center, the Kankakee County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Usmani was detained since Dec. 2018 for the U.S. Marshals Service on drug offenses, the sheriff's office said. Usmani was dropped off at a local business by another inmate who was released with him.

Police warned residents not to approach Usmani, who has no history of gun offenses, the sheriff's office said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Related Topics:
drug arrestinmatesjailKankakee County
