Inmate Curtis Watson who escaped TN prison on tractor suspected of killing female guard

RIPLEY, TN (AP) -- A Tennessee official says an inmate who is a person of interest in the death of a corrections employee escaped the area on a tractor.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said at a news conference Wednesday evening that the tractor used by 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson was found about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. The facility is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from Memphis.



Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said 64-year-old correctional administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her residence at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He said she lived in a property on site.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction out of Henry County. He worked at the prison as a farm laborer.

TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.



According to CNN, Watson worked on a farm detail and had no disciplinary issues since 2007. He was a minimal custody offender.

This was Watson's second prison stint. He was previously incarcerated for aggravated child abuse and was released in 2011. He returned to prison in 2013.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeinmatesmurderescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump 'strongly' considering commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence
Woman found dead in Aurora home ID'd, person of interest in custody
Man wounded in South Shore home invasion
Woman banned from Sesame Place in Pa. after confrontation with Muslim mother
4 dead, 2 injured in Calif. stabbing rampage; Suspect in custody
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Thursday
Show More
60,000+ rubber ducks to race in Chicago Ducky Derby Thursday
Bears play first preseason game at Soldier Field Thursday
FDA investigating 127 reports of seizures, neurological symptoms related to vaping
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Burglars steal ATMs from businesses on South, SW sides, police say
More TOP STORIES News