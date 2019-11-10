Innocent bystander among 3 shot in Little Village: police

CHICAGO -- Three people were shot Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side, including an innocent bystander who was standing inside a business.Someone inside a small black SUV fired shots into another vehicle about 12:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Albany Avenue, Chicago police said.Two men inside the vehicle, 31 and 24, were struck, police said, and drove themselves to nearby Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 31-year-old was in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, while the 24-year-old was in critical condition after being shot in the head and body.The bullets also flew into a nearby business, striking a 27-year-old woman in the arm, police said. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.Area Central detectives are investigating.