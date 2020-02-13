Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- In one month, A.J. Armstrong is set to be retried for the murder of his parents.

It's been 11 months since his capital murder mistrial and four years since Dawn and Antonio Senior were shot to death in their southwest Houston home.

A.J. was 16 years old at the time and was about to enter his junior year at Lamar High School.

Our sister station KTRK has followed the case from the beginning. In January, they sat down for a second exclusive interview with A.J., now 20, as his team prepared for his second trial.

After her story aired, many of you wrote in and contacted us on social media with questions:

  • How did ABC get the interview?


  • Were any questions off limits?


  • Is there anything A.J. didn't want to talk about?


    • You asked and we're answering.

    In this behind-the-scenes look, a KTRK reporter opens up about her exclusive interview, about covering a court case with so many twists and turns, and talks about how no question is off limits.

    Need to catch up on A.J.'s case before his retrial? Click here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    texastrialmurderu.s. & worldmistrialdouble murder
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Chicago weather: Snow falls across area
    School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
    4 critically injured after Metra train hits vehicle on SW Side
    Woman grazed by bullet on face while driving said police were dismissive of incident
    Valentine's Day Quick Tip: Financial infidelity
    Illinois flu numbers double in recent years, impacting young people harder than before
    Is your diamond the real deal?
    Show More
    NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
    Kanye West bringing Sunday Service Experience back to Chicago
    Students sue to block transgender athletes from girls sports
    Teen catches 7 ft. 5 inch 190-pound alligator gar
    Trump, Bloomberg exchange mean tweets
    More TOP STORIES News