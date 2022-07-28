Congressman insider trading: Ex-US rep. from Indiana gets bail in stock cheat case

New York City documents on case unsealed this week; SEC brought charges

Steve Buyer, an ex-US congressman from Indiana, is among 9 charged in insider trades cases brought by the SEC, according to New York City indictments.

NEW YORK -- A former U.S. congressman from Indiana can remain free on $250,000 bail as he awaits trial in a federal insider trading case.

Federal Judge Richard M. Berman in Manhattan also ordered Stephen Buyer on Wednesday to stay in the continental United States while charges are pending against him.

On Monday, authorities unsealed an indictment as they accused the Republican congressman who served in Congress from 1993 through 2011 of misappropriating secrets he learned as a consultant to make $350,000 illegally.

The 63-year-old Noblesville, Indiana, man was arrested at home in his home state Monday. But he appeared in Manhattan federal court Wednesday to plead not guilty.

