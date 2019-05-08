Instagram-worthy trip ideas in Illinois

EMBED <>More Videos

Check out these new Instagram-worthy trip ideas across Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The countdown is on to summer and a lot of families are busy making travel plans, and you don't have to go very far to get away.

The Illinois Office of Tourism is celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week with new Instagram-worthy trip ideas across Illinois.

Courtney Parker with the Illinois Office of Tourism stopped by ABC7's studios to talk about 20 spots in Illinois - and some of them you might not have heard of.

You can find all the "Insta-Worthy Illinois" trip ideas at www.enjoyillinois.com. Don't forget to share your experiences on social media with #EnjoyIllinois.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family believes baby found on trash can in Humboldt Park may belong to missing woman
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed
Uber, Lyft Strike: Rideshare drivers in Chicago taking part in 24-hour strike
Lori Lightfoot builds new relationships in Washington
Cubs investigating fan's apparent racist hand gesture
Nearly 15K Illinois student volunteers celebrated at WE Day
Show More
Salsa crisis? Tomato prices could soar by 70 percent due to tariff
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Wednesday
Surveillance images released of Argyle Red Line shooting suspects
Tanker crash: Elmhurst Road, I-90 ramps will be closed for hours
VIDEO: Snake bites man in face at friend's door
More TOP STORIES News