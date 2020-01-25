Health & Fitness

Illinois law caps insulin patient costs at $100 monthly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Friday capping monthly insulin costs at $100 for state-regulated commercial health insurance plans.

The Democrat OK'd the legislation overwhelmingly approved by the General Assembly in November after people with diabetes complained about a spike in out-of-pocket insulin costs.

The majority of the law's provisions go into effect in January 2021; provisions requiring an insulin pricing report take effect immediately.

Insulin is necessary for people with diabetes to regulate blood-sugar levels. About 1.3 million people in Illinois have the disease.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessspringfieldhealthjb pritzkerillinoishealth carediabetes
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News