Illinois law caps insulin patient costs at $100 monthly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Friday capping monthly insulin costs at $100 for state-regulated commercial health insurance plans.The Democrat OK'd the legislation overwhelmingly approved by the General Assembly in November after people with diabetes complained about a spike in out-of-pocket insulin costs.The majority of the law's provisions go into effect in January 2021; provisions requiring an insulin pricing report take effect immediately.Insulin is necessary for people with diabetes to regulate blood-sugar levels. About 1.3 million people in Illinois have the disease.