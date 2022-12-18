WATCH LIVE

Illinois boy, 8, denied life-saving surgery by insurance

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, December 18, 2022 1:26PM
Liam Doxsee has severe combined immune deficiency. He's been in out of hospitals for treatment since he was an infant.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois family is planning a fundraiser so their 8-year-old son can have much-needed surgery.

His family says the surgeon qualified to operate on him also practices plastic surgery, so their insurance won't cover it.

They'll hold a benefit next month to try and raise $53,000 to pay for the surgery.

"It's not a butt lift, it's a pediatric, time-saving emergency surgery that he really needs," said Mary Matheson, Liam's mother.

"It's really hard," Liam said. "Because if you were in my body, then you would feel what it's worth."

The "Love For Liam" benefit will be held Jan. 15 in Coal Valley, Illinois.

