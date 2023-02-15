Local non-profit offers free camp for kids with cancer

President Jeff Infusino and two-time cancer survivor and Camp One Step staff member Colleen McGrath talk about the camp.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- February 15 is International Childhood Cancer Day. On this day, the organizers with Camp One Step are bringing awareness to a free camp children with cancer.

Camp One Step President Jeff Infusino and two-time cancer survivor and Camp One Step staff member, Colleen McGrath joined joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the free year-round camp experiences for kids with cancer and their families.

To find out more about all of Camp One Step's FREE programs or to donate to help ensure that those programs remain free for all families dealing with cancer, click here.