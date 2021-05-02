chicago proud

North Shore woman inducted into International Swimmer's Hall of Fame

Marcia Cleveland holds all-time record for triple crown of open water swimming: English Channel, Catalina Channel, Manhattan Island Swim
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

IL woman inducted into International Swimmer's Hall of Fame

A North Shore woman was inducted into the International Swimmer's Hall of Fame Saturday.

Marcia Cleveland has been swimming for five decades.

She holds the all-time record for the triple crown of open water swimming, which includes the English Channel, the Catalina Channel and the Manhattan Island Swim.

RELATED: Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago man has been jumping into Lake Michigan everyday since June 2020, for a great cause!



"You know, it's a huge honor because I'm being elected by my peers into a very esteemed level, kind of the pinnacle, of a sport, an international hall of fame," Cleveland said. "It's really a validation of all the hard work."

The ceremony was held virtually.

Cleveland has also written a book, called "Dover Solo," and coaches a United States Masters swim team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsillinoishall of fameswimmingawardchicago proudfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
ABC7's Craig Wall joins father, veterans on honor flight
CAIR Chicago talks first Muslim representation in American Girl Doll
National Association for Down Syndrome hosts annual fashion show
Good Samaritan saves Aurora man, 72, from oncoming train
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Show More
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News