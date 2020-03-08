International Women's Day

It's International Women's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People around the world are celebrating Sunday, March 8 for International Women's Day.

The theme for this year is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

On their website, the UN Women said the message for 2020 is that each one of us can chose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions and celebrate women's achievements.

For more information visit www.unwomen.org.

RELATED: Tour women-owned, operated businesses at Edgewater's International Women's Day Crawl

Here in Chicago, women are being celebrated at the International Women's Day Edgewater Crawl.

The crawl is scheduled from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and begins at W. Granville Avenue and N. Broadway.

There will be food tastings, drink samples and activities at women-owned businesses.
