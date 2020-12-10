Indiana State Police find cocaine stash worth up to $2M in trailer hauling garlic along I-94 in Porter County

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A stash of cocaine worth up to $2 million was discovered inside a trailer hauling garlic from California after staff at a northwest Indiana highway weigh station grew suspicious, police said.State troopers were called Monday afternoon to the weigh station along Interstate 94 in Porter County by staff who had been inspecting a commercial truck's trailer loaded with 18,000 pounds of minced garlic.State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said a staff member became suspicious after spotting a black case in the trailer that seemed inconsistent with the rest of its load, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.Fifield said that case contained packages of a white substance, which later tested positive as cocaine. Officers confiscated about 50 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million from the trailer, which is owned and operated by a San Jose, California-based company.Two California men who were in the truck hauling the trailer were arrested on preliminary charges that include possession of cocaine, police said.